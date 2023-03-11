BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFTR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 Growth index. The fund actively selects small- and mid-cap global growth companies that are considered to be innovators within their respective marketplace. BFTR was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

