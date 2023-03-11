BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.00 and a 200-day moving average of $682.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

