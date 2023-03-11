bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,684 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.11% of bleuacacia worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in bleuacacia by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 151,499 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in bleuacacia by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,556,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bleuacacia by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 294,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

NASDAQ BLEU remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. 31,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

