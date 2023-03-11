Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.21

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.21 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($5.31). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 430.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 21,003 shares changing hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 433.33. The stock has a market cap of £351.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,956.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.