BMO Capital Markets Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $96.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.