BMO Capital Markets Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$106.16 and a 52-week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

