BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $552.29 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. BNB has a market cap of $43.90 billion and approximately $552.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $278.05 or 0.01370725 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,083 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
