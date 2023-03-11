BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $125.47 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.30% of Cheniere Energy worth $125,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.23. 2,818,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,413. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

