BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $87.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 6,425.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,471 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 18.82% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $87,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 720,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,334,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 368,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,075,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,126. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

