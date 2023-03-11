Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,226,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,063,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

