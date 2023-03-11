BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.8 %

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

