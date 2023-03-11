Boit C F David Acquires New Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 171.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $536.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

