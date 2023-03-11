Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 400 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Express by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 663,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $89,577,000 after purchasing an additional 291,666 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,582,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.