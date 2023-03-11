Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 2,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

