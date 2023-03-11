Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,198 shares of company stock worth $49,198,544. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

