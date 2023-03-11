bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

