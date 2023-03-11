Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).
Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.88. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
