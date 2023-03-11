BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

Shares of BRBL stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 520,091,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,674,736. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.