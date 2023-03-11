Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Up 0.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.82). Approximately 131,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £201.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

Brickability Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

