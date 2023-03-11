Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 28,212 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

