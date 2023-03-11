Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.07 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 92,975 shares of company stock worth $103,888. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

