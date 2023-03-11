Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Trading Down 2.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 27,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 165,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.