Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Trading Down 2.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 27,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 165,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

