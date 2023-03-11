Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,022. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.28%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

