Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT at $40.47

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Danske downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $52.50 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

