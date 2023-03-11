Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $3.67

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nautilus by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

