Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.42 and traded as low as C$24.00. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$24.42, with a volume of 64,101 shares.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.87.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

