Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,165 shares of company stock worth $1,320,350. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

