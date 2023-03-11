Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
