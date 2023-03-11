Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,350. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 375.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

