Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,165 shares of company stock worth $1,320,350 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

