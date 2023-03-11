Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.6% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,085,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

Shares of BYRG stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,515. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.