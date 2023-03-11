Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,116 shares of company stock worth $37,845,507. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.