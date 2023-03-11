Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

