Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

