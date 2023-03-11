Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
