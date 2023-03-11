Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

