Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.92.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.