Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

