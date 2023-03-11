Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.13

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 15740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 75,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.