Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10% yr/yr to ~$9.29-9.42, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

