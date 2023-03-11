Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.91.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

