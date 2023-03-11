Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Cano Health Stock Down 5.7 %
NYSE CANO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
