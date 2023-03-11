Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPIVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.