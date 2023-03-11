Cardinal Energy (CJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cardinal Energy

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

