Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

