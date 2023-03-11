CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. CareDx has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Insider Activity at CareDx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

