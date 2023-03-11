Cargojet Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

TSE CJT opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$106.16 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

