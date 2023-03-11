Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$193.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$185.00 price target (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$165.60.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

