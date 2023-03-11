Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shares of CRBU opened at $5.18 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
