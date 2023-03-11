Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.8 %
Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts
In other news, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $50,650.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,216,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $50,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,216,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,885. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
