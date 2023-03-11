Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,320 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

