Castleark Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

