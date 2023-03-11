Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 147,816 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,221 shares of company stock worth $8,000,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.